Missing 4-Year-Old Found Safe In Rice County

A four-year-old girl from Rice County who went missing last night has been found safe.

Sawyer Rose Hanson was seen playing in the yard in Nerstrand, just 10 miles east of Faribault with her brother and father before she disappeared.

Following an extensive search overnight with volunteers, drones and the State Patrol helicopter, Hanson was found safe in a field near her home around 2 this morning.

The Rice County Sheriff’s Department would like to thank the public safety agencies and volunteers that helped search for Hanson.