Jay Leno Bringing Comedy Tour To Mankato In October

If you're looking for a night of laughter, this will be a show you won't want to miss.

Jay Leno is bringing his comedy tour to the Verizon Center Grand Hall in Mankato on Friday, October 20.

Leno is well-known for his role behind the Tonight Show desk, but he's also a best-selling children's book author and stand-up comedian.

Tickets range from $55 to $95 and go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.

You can get your tickets to the show at the Verizon Center box office or at any Ticketmaster location.