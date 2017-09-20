KEYC - Jay Leno Bringing Comedy Tour To Mankato In October

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
If you're looking for a night of laughter, this will be a show you won't want to miss.
Jay Leno is bringing his comedy tour to the Verizon Center Grand Hall in Mankato on Friday, October 20.
Leno is well-known for his role behind the Tonight Show desk, but he's also a best-selling children's book author and stand-up comedian.
Tickets range from $55 to $95 and go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.
You can get your tickets to the show at the Verizon Center box office or at any Ticketmaster location.