Charges On Former Butterfield Superintendent Dismissed

Charges on former Butterfield–Odin superintendent Lisa Shellum have been dropped.

Shellum was accused of swindling over 13 hundred dollars in public funds from the Butterfield–Odin school district between 2014 and 2015.

Watonwan County Attorney Stephen Lindee says the charges were dismissed because there isn't enough evidence to prove Shellum committed felony theft beyond a reasonable doubt.

Shellum's next scheduled hearing would have been Monday September 18th.

--KEYC News 12