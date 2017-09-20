Strong Storms Cause Heavy Damage Near Melrose

Residents in and around Melrose are cleaning up trees, branches and debris after a strong thunderstorm moved through the area.

City leaders say there are a lot of trees down at the local golf course. City administrator Mike Brethorst says buildings at Jennie-O and the lumber yard sustained heavy damage while Arce Auto was destroyed from straight line winds early Wednesday.

The National Weather Service issued thunderstorm warnings from 12:45 a.m. until 2:45 a.m. for area counties, including Stearns, Benton, Sherburne, Todd and Morrison. It was part of a much larger line of storms that extended from north of Brainerd to south of Hutchinson.

The line of storms had 60 to 70 mph winds, nickel size hail, and heavy rain.