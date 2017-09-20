KEYC - MIDDAY EXPERT: Owner Of WYSIWYG Talks Juicing

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Kristi Schuck with WYSIWYG Juice Co. of Mankato joined KEYC News 12 this Midday to talk about the concept of juicing. Schuck spoke about what juicing is and how it could be beneficial to both adults and children, as well as those with health issues. She also recommended drinking a smoothie or juice as a compliment to a meal, rather than replacing a meal with it. 