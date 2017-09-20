KEYC - THRIVE: Madison East Mall Walking Campaign

THRIVE: Madison East Mall Walking Campaign

By Brittany Kemmerer, Weekend Anchor/Reporter
MANKATO , MINN. -

Madison East Mall is a hot spot for many to get in their exercise by walking laps and socializing with friends.

Mall Walker Roy Haefner says, "I come here three times a week. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays and then I have a part time job on Thursdays and Fridays."

But today Roy noticed something different as motivated signs and mile markers were placed on the floor....

Haefner says, "It shows us how far we're walking and how many miles. It's about a mile around the whole corridor of Madison east so we know exactly how much we're walking and the signs on the floor motivate us to keep walking and go around a couple more times."

Mankato Clinic's thrive campaign's purpose is to create awareness about healthy lifestyles to improve their overall health..

Mankato Clinic CEO, Randy Farrow says, "The move, exercise part of that was a perfect fit with Madison East and the folks that enjoy walking here. It's a great avenue for socialization as well. We have over 100 employees that I know a lot of them take advantage of this."

Promoting exercise while adding a positive message.

Farrow says, "If you walk around and look at some of the messaging along the walkway it's hopefully motivating, inspiring so that's part of the idea. Make it fun and create awareness of the benefits of exercise and moving."

Mall Manager Rosie Brunmeier says, "I think the colors of the sign and the messages are very positive and it gives them something fun to look at as they're walking. We've had mall walkers in here for forever. I've been here over 20 years and many of them are still here and the mileage noted on the floor also helps as a reminder to how many laps they need to go to hit their goals."

