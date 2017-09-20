THRIVE: Madison East Mall Walking Campaign

Madison East Mall is a hot spot for many to get in their exercise by walking laps and socializing with friends.
Madison East Mall is a hot spot for many to get in their exercise by walking laps and socializing with friends.
Millions of Americans are dealing with osteoporosis.
Millions of Americans are dealing with osteoporosis.
Every experience starting at a young age is an opportunity for growth and development.. but if vision isn't up to par, a delay in that can happen.
Every experience starting at a young age is an opportunity for growth and development.. but if vision isn't up to par, a delay in that can happen.
Fruits and vegetables are key to any healthy diet, but research shows that most Americans are not getting enough fruits and vegetables in their daily diet.
Fruits and vegetables are key to any healthy diet, but research shows that most Americans are not getting enough fruits and vegetables in their daily diet.
Fitness trackers: it's a growing consumer product geared toward people wanting to know their activity levels. Our latest "Eat, Move, Sleep" segment tracks just what these devices can do.
Fitness trackers: it's a growing consumer product geared toward people wanting to know their activity levels. Our latest "Eat, Move, Sleep" segment tracks just what these devices can do.
We've all heard the saying that eating anything is OK, as long as it's in moderation. That is sometimes easier said than done...but in the latest Thrive: Eat, Move, Sleep segment, some tips for helping us savor the flavor.
We've all heard the saying that eating anything is OK, as long as it's in moderation. That is sometimes easier said than done...but in the latest Thrive: Eat, Move, Sleep segment, some tips for helping us savor the flavor.
Thrive: Eat, Move, Sleep Segment, KEYC News 12's Lisa Cownie shows us how we can shop to improve our physical health and our community's economic health.
Thrive: Eat, Move, Sleep Segment, KEYC News 12's Lisa Cownie shows us how we can shop to improve our physical health and our community's economic health.
The latest Thrive: Eat, Move, Sleep segment introduces us to a lean protein with numerous health benefits, if you know how to pick it and prepare it right.
The latest Thrive: Eat, Move, Sleep segment introduces us to a lean protein with numerous health benefits, if you know how to pick it and prepare it right.
The Blue Earth Police Department and Faribault County Sheriff's Office are warning of a possible mountain lion in the area. The potential predator was spotted on a trail camera on August 22nd. The owner had just recently checked the camera when he found this picture authorities say is a mountain lion walking away in the River Road area, southwest of Putnam Park. They're recommending people keep their pets indoors at night, and to avoid wooded areas between dawn and dusk....
The Blue Earth Police Department and Faribault County Sheriff's Office are warning of a possible mountain lion in the area. The potential predator was spotted on a trail camera on August 22nd. The owner had just recently checked the camera when he found this picture authorities say is a mountain lion walking away in the River Road area, southwest of Putnam Park. They're recommending people keep their pets indoors at night, and to avoid wooded areas between dawn and dusk....
A motorcyclist is injured in an accident yesterday in Blue Earth County.
A motorcyclist is injured in an accident yesterday in Blue Earth County.
A federal judge has dismissed a legal challenge by the owners of a Minnesota video company who want to shoot weddings for heterosexual couples only.
A federal judge has dismissed a legal challenge by the owners of a Minnesota video company who want to shoot weddings for heterosexual couples only.
A judge in central Minnesota says a new lake home must be torn down after a neighbor complained about the size of the building.
A judge in central Minnesota says a new lake home must be torn down after a neighbor complained about the size of the building.
The West Whiteland Pennsylvania Police Department is asking for assistance in locating Victoria Lynn Grimaldi, 15, of Pennsylvania.
The West Whiteland Pennsylvania Police Department is asking for assistance in locating Victoria Lynn Grimaldi, 15, of Pennsylvania.