St. Peter And Paul Catholic Church Accepting Donations For Hurricane Victims

A local church has an opportunity for anyone interested in helping Hurricane victims in Florida.

The St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church is accepting donations such as nonperishable food items, toilet trees and cleaning supplies tonight and tomorrow night from 5-8pm.

The need in Florida is high, not only for those in major cities but particular those in rural cities that don't have access to the distribution centers.

Church Member Kevin Burns says, "This is an opportunity for us to answer the question what can I do? Monetary donations are always great. This is really hard goods. This is toiletries, cleaning supplies. Things people need to get through the next 24 hours of their lives as they rebuild their lives and their communities in that part of Florida so that's what we can do and we're very excited about helping our neighbors in that area."

The church is located right off of Main Street between 5th street and Mulberry.

The items will be transported to Florida by semi.

