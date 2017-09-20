Clobes is September Good Person

This month's Good People recipient is a man who brings joy to senior citizens with his four–legged friend.

For the last eight years, Loren Clobes and Hunter have put smiles on the faces of many.

Hunter is a certified therapy dog

Several times a month, Loren takes Hunter to various assisted living places and even to hospice care.

He says the familiarity people have with dogs, is why they bring so much joy everywhere he goes.

Loren says they travel all over Mankato and to several small towns around the area.

Putting joy on the faces of many with the wag of a tail and a furry friend.

Loren Clobes, a KEYC News 12 Good People Award Recipient.

-KEYC News 12