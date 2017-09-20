Living Snow Fences Will Benefit All

With winter almost here it's time to start prepping roads for snow and ice. Farmers are once again being asked to pitch in before they harvest their corn.



As farmers prep to harvest their crops this fall, they're being asked by the Minnesota Department of Transportation to leave a few rows of standing corn to help control blowing and drifting snow. MNDoT alongside the University of Minnesota Extension Office has developed a program that analyzes the cost to farmers and the cost to protect the highway.



"Cataloging and identifying those areas that have the greatest potential for impact. With taking that information and information from our plow drivers that are actually out there doing the work we were able to take that information, tie it to the University of Minnesota information and come up with a fair way to compensate farmers," MNDoT District 7 Maintenance Engineer Jed Falgren said.



For farmers whose fields qualify, leaving standing corn of 6-12 rows, they will be paid an average of $1,000 an acre. The state has 3700 snow problem sites MNDOT is hoping to take care of.



"In areas where there isn't corn or it's going the wrong direction, we will actually have them maybe stack up bales of straw, the big round bales," Falgren added.



While farmers will be compensated for leaving corn in their fields, they won't lose the crop altogether.



"They can actually have a group handpick the corn in the fall before the winter sets in and then obviously they don't have to come back and harvest it the spring," University of Minnesota Extension Education Gary Wyatt said.



Interested farmers can contact MNDoT or the University of Minnesota Extension Office and officials will survey the area to see if it's a good fit for a living snow fence, the process typically takes about two weeks so farmers are encouraged to reach out as soon as possible.

-KEYC News 12