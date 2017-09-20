KEYC - Cougars Shutout Falcons 5-0

The Mankato East girls soccer team played host to the Faribault Falcons Tuesday evening.
The cougars lead 1-0 after Jenny Vetter found Julia Fischer for the first score of the night.
That's the 7th-grader's 2nd career goal, and from there the Cougars never looked back.
East recorded its first shutout of the season with the Cougars 5-0 win over the Falcons.
The squad is set to travel to Rochester this Thursday to take on John Marshall.