Cougars Shutout Falcons 5-0

The Mankato East girls soccer team played host to the Faribault Falcons Tuesday evening.

The cougars lead 1-0 after Jenny Vetter found Julia Fischer for the first score of the night.

That's the 7th-grader's 2nd career goal, and from there the Cougars never looked back.

East recorded its first shutout of the season with the Cougars 5-0 win over the Falcons.

The squad is set to travel to Rochester this Thursday to take on John Marshall.