Cougars Shutout Falcons 5-0

East recorded its first shutout of the season with the Cougars 5-0 win over the Falcons. The squad is set to travel to Rochester this Thursday to take on John Marshall.
The Sleepy Eye St. Mary's volleyball team battled the Springfield Tigers Tuesday night.
The Cougars offense exploded for 25 goals through their first eight contests with more than half of those scores coming from senior striker, Jenny Vetter.
The national champs won both contests of the doubleheader.
The MSU football team improved to 3–0 on the season Saturday, and it also means head coach Todd Hoffner won't be rocking the visor look on the sideline, at least until his hair grows back.
Scarlets win 5-0.
Tigers win 1-0.
Gusties take down the Auggies 42-37.
