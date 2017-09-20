Mother Arrested in Iowa Amber Alert Case

The mother of the three children reported missing in Clay County, Iowa on Tuesday, 25 year old Danica Arzaga, was located and picked up by authorities within Woodbury County Wednesday late afternoon. Arzaga is currently being held on three counts of Kidnapping in the Third Degree, all Class “C” Felonies.

All three children were located Tuesday night and appeared to be in good physical condition. The children were transferred to family members.

This investigation is still on-going at this time.

-KEYC News 12