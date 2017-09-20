Minneapolis Council Reaches Agreement With Ex-Police Chief

A judge in central Minnesota says a new lake home must be torn down after a neighbor complained about the size of the building.
The children turned up in Sanborn, Iowa... where they were apparently abandoned by their mother.
One man is dead after leading police on pursuit that ended in East Okoboji Lake.
A four-year-old girl from Rice County who went missing last night has been found safe.
Iowa law enforcement has determined that 3 children have been abducted
Apart from housing local employees, there will be five Section 811 units reserved for people with disabilities as well as seven units reserved for households experiencing homelessness.
Charges on former Butterfield–Odin superintendent Lisa Shellum have been dropped.
If you're looking for a night of laughter, this will be a show you won't want to miss. Jay Leno is bringing his comedy tour to the Verizon Center Grand Hall in Mankato on Friday, October 20.
