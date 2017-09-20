Martin County Put Under Wood Quarantine Because Of Emerald Ash Borers

Emerald Ash Borers, those tiny insects that can destroy a region's entire population of ash trees, has been found in Martin County.



To combat its spread, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture is implementing a quarantine on the county.



Quarantine can sound kind of scary.

In this case though, it just about wood products made from ash, and all hardwoods used as firewood.



"There are several regulated articles, which means they can not move out of Martin County is ash in any form. And includes firewood of a non-coniferous species, a non-hardwood species," Katy Mutchschler said.

The measures have to be taken because emerald ash borers can do big damage, able to kill decade old trees by destroying how they transfer water and nutrients up and down.

And it's a measure that will be in effect for quite a while.

"A quarantine is a tool in our toolbox to contain this invasive species. We're not able to eradicate the emerald ash borer. So we use this tool as a permanent measure," Mutschler said.

-- KEYC News 12.