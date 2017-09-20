Blue Earth Police Warn Of Mountain Lion Near Town

The Blue Earth Police Department and Faribault County Sheriff's Office are warning of a possible mountain lion in the area.



The potential predator was spotted on a trail camera on August 22nd. The owner had just recently checked the camera when he found this picture authorities say is a mountain lion walking away in the River Road area, southwest of Putnam Park.

They're recommending people keep their pets indoors at night, and to avoid wooded areas between dawn and dusk.

-- KEYC News 12