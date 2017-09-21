Motorcyclist Injured In Highway 22 Crash

A motorcyclist is injured in an accident yesterday in Blue Earth County.

The State Patrol says two cars and a motorcycle were northbound on Highway 22 at Adams Street in Mankato just before 5:30 p.m. when they collided.

The driver of the motorcycle 37-year-old James Stamereilers, of St. Peter, was taken to MCHS Mankato with non-life threatening injuries.

The drivers of the other two cars were not injured.