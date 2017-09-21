Austin Police Dept: String Of Pet Food Laced With Hazardous Items Continuing

The Austin Police Department says a string of dangerous incidents that could seriously pets is continuing.

The Austin Police Department says officers took a report of someone throwing dog food with broken glass into a yard in the southwest part of town. Authorities say it’s the third call in the past few months in that part of town where it appears that someone is trying to intentionally harm animals.

At the beginning of the month, officers took a report of an object being thrown into a yard that appeared to have chunks of meat with fish hooks in them.

Authorities say it’s best to keep a close eye on pets and contact police immediately if you notice anything suspicious.