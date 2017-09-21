Pres. Trump Issues Disaster Declaration In Puerto Rico

President Donald Trump has approved a disaster declaration for Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria slammed into the U.S. territory.

The declaration makes federal funding available to Puerto Ricans affected by the storm, which has knocked out power across the entire island Wednesday and caused flooding and landslides.

Maria has killed at least 10 people across the Caribbean.

The Category 3 hurricane has maximum sustained winds near 115 mph (185 kph). It's centered about 95 miles north-northwest of Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, and is moving northwest at 9 mph.