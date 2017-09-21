12-Year-Old Ventriloquist Wins 'America's Got Talent'

A 12-year-old girl is getting a $1 million prize and her own Las Vegas show after taking the ``America's Got Talent'' crown on the season 12 finale of the NBC reality competition.

Darci Lynne Farmer, of Oklahoma City, beat out another youngster, 10-year-old singer Angelica Hale, for the `AGT' title Wednesday by garnering the most votes from viewers.

Farmer told The Associated Press after the show that she was ``overcome with joy and luckiness.'' Judge Heidi Klum said the girl ``is the full package,'' adding that ``she really touched people's hearts'' and ``made people laugh at home.''

Farmer is the third ventriloquist to win the competition. Season 2 champ Terry Fator performed a duet with Farmer on the season finale and worked with her on her scripts.