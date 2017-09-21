Pennsylvania Authorities Seek Help In Locating Missing Teen, Could Be In Minnesota

The West Whiteland Pennsylvania Police Department is asking for assistance in locating Victoria Lynn Grimaldi, 15, of Pennsylvania.

Grimaldi was last seen at school in West Chester, Pennsylvania on Tuesday morning. She left her cell phone and other electronic devices behind when she left. Authorities believe she may be in Minnesota and are concerned for her welfare. Victoria is described as 5’05”, 125 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing black leggings and a gray zip-up style sweatshirt with a sparkly wing design on the back. She also has a JanSport backpack that is turquoise in color with a plaid design. If you think you have seen Victoria Grimaldi or know of her whereabouts please contact the West Whiteland Police Department at 610-363-0200, 610-692-5100 or dial 911.