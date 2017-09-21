Garage Destroyed, Home Severely Damaged By Fire In Rural Estherville

A home in rural Estherville is severely damaged in a house fire.

Crews responded just after 5 last night to a fire that began in the garage of a home on 190th Street.

Firefighters say the homeowners were able to escape safely without injury.

According to officials, the garage is a total loss and the home is standing, but is severely damaged.

Firefighters were on the scene for nearly 4 hours.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.