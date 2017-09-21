Kiss Members Gene Simmons, Ace Frehley Reunite On Stage

The Blue Earth Police Department and Faribault County Sheriff's Office are warning of a possible mountain lion in the area. The potential predator was spotted on a trail camera on August 22nd. The owner had just recently checked the camera when he found this picture authorities say is a mountain lion walking away in the River Road area, southwest of Putnam Park. They're recommending people keep their pets indoors at night, and to avoid wooded areas between dawn and dusk....
A motorcyclist is injured in an accident yesterday in Blue Earth County.
A judge in central Minnesota says a new lake home must be torn down after a neighbor complained about the size of the building.
The mother of the three children reported missing in Clay County, Iowa on Tuesday, 25 year old Danica Arzaga, was located and picked up by authorities within Woodbury County Wednesday late afternoon
A federal judge has dismissed a legal challenge by the owners of a Minnesota video company who want to shoot weddings for heterosexual couples only.
With winter almost here it's time to start prepping roads for snow and ice. Farmers are once again being asked to pitch in before they harvest their corn.
A farm near the Mall of America could become the site of a World's Fair event
One man is dead after leading police on pursuit that ended in East Okoboji Lake.
