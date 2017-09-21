Owatonna Man Enters Guilty Plea in Murder Case

An Owatonna man enters a guilty plea in connection with a murder in Steele County last year.

Cyrus Trevino pleaded guilty this morning to one count of second degree murder with intent in the death of Richard Jurgenson.

Trevino's jury trial began Monday.

Both Trevino and Gerald Blevins initially faced two counts each of first and second degree murder, along with unlawful possession of a firearm.

A jury trial for Blevins is set for January 22.