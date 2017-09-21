MIDDAY EXPERT: Manufacturing Industry Booming In Greater Mankato

Kathryn Reeder with Cambria joined KEYC News 12 this Midday to talk about the recent growth the state's manufacturing industry. Reeder touched on the many local manufacturing companies that are in the region and how they're competitive in finding employees qualified for the job. She also spoke about the connection opportunities that local colleges have with companies in the region. One way you can learn more about the many manufacturing job opportunities in our area is by attending the Tour of Manufacturing in October. Click here for more details.