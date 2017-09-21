KEYC - Charges: 'Super Drunk' Minnesota Man Ran From Fatal Crash

Charges: 'Super Drunk' Minnesota Man Ran From Fatal Crash

By Ashley Hanley, News Anchor/Reporter
A Minneapolis man who a friend described as "super drunk" is charged in a weekend car crash that killed his 20-year-old girlfriend.

Twenty-one-year-old Michael Campbell appeared Thursday in Hennepin County court on two counts of criminal vehicular homicide. Bail was set at $250,000 without conditions and $150,000 with conditions.

Prosecutors allege Campbell crashed his Ford Focus early Sunday into a stoplight in northeast Minneapolis and then ran away, leaving behind his passenger, University of St. Thomas student Ria Patel. She died at the scene.

According to the complaint, Campbell left his wallet behind. Police went to his house but friends there said he did not know he had left. Campbell eventually was arrested in Wright County.

Prosecutors say Campbell was on probation for a January conviction for misdemeanor hit-and-run.

-KEYC News 12

