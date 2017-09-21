Legionnaires' Disease Reported at Maple Grove Senior Center

Minnesota health officials are investigating two cases of Legionnaires' disease at a suburban Minneapolis senior center.

The cases were reported in residents at the SilverCreek on Main facility in Maple Grove.

The first resident's symptoms began Aug. 22, and the second resident's symptoms began Sept. 12. The state Health Department says both residents are hospitalized and are recovering.

The department is working with SilverCreek to identify possible sources of the Legionella bacteria. The facility also is conducting a full environmental assessment.

As a precaution, SilverCreek says it has closed the pools on the property and is proving bottled water for residents.

Legionnaires' disease is a type of bacterial pneumonia spread by inhaling fine spray from water sources containing the bacteria. Minnesota's last major outbreak took place last year in Hopkins.

