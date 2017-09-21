KEYC - St. Clair Still In Recovery After Flood A Year Ago

St. Clair Still In Recovery After Flood A Year Ago

Posted: Updated:
By Allison Gens, Weekend Weather Anchor / Reporter
Connect
ST. CLAIR, Minn. -

Thursday is the one-year anniversary of a damaging flooding in Waseca County and the City of St. Clair. In St. Clair, it took around two months for the post office to recover after the flood.

"All and all, we fared well," Clare Ferguson, sales and service associate at the post office, said. "There ended up being two foot of water in the building and after the waters receded, we could get back in and start the clean up process."

During its closure, the post office was relocated to Janesville. While Ferguson said the community was understanding, she's glad to be back open.

"We're happy to have a nice new building, and hopefully we don't have another episode like that for another 100 years."

While the post office has been back up and running, the recovery process at the city's water treatment plant is a bit delayed.

"We're hoping we can get the ball rolling here sooner than later," Mayor Marvin More said.

More said funding has been delayed because the recent hurricanes that hit the US.

"FEMA put us on standby, but we're still, our plans are in place for what we want to do," More said.

The city plans to raise the berm protecting the plant about 3 feet. However, for now, they are waiting to see if they can get the funding.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Blue Earth Police Warn Of Mountain Lion Near Town

    Blue Earth Police Warn Of Mountain Lion Near Town

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 11:41 PM EDT2017-09-21 03:41:05 GMT

    The Blue Earth Police Department and Faribault County Sheriff's Office are warning of a possible mountain lion in the area.    The potential predator was spotted on a trail camera on August 22nd. The owner had just recently checked the camera when he found this picture authorities say is a mountain lion walking away in the River Road area, southwest of Putnam Park. They're recommending people keep their pets indoors at night, and to avoid wooded areas between dawn and dusk....

    The Blue Earth Police Department and Faribault County Sheriff's Office are warning of a possible mountain lion in the area.    The potential predator was spotted on a trail camera on August 22nd. The owner had just recently checked the camera when he found this picture authorities say is a mountain lion walking away in the River Road area, southwest of Putnam Park. They're recommending people keep their pets indoors at night, and to avoid wooded areas between dawn and dusk....

  • Motorcyclist Injured In Highway 22 Crash

    Motorcyclist Injured In Highway 22 Crash

    Thursday, September 21 2017 6:19 AM EDT2017-09-21 10:19:49 GMT

    A motorcyclist is injured in an accident yesterday in Blue Earth County. 

    A motorcyclist is injured in an accident yesterday in Blue Earth County. 

  • Judge Rejects Couple's Argument For Refusing Gay Customers

    Judge Rejects Couple's Argument For Refusing Gay Customers

    Thursday, September 21 2017 9:09 AM EDT2017-09-21 13:09:29 GMT

    A federal judge has dismissed a legal challenge by the owners of a Minnesota video company who want to shoot weddings for heterosexual couples only.      

    A federal judge has dismissed a legal challenge by the owners of a Minnesota video company who want to shoot weddings for heterosexual couples only.      

  • Judge Orders New Minnesota Lake Home To Be Demolished

    Judge Orders New Minnesota Lake Home To Be Demolished

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 9:39 AM EDT2017-09-20 13:39:53 GMT

    A judge in central Minnesota says a new lake home must be torn down after a neighbor complained about the size of the building. 

    A judge in central Minnesota says a new lake home must be torn down after a neighbor complained about the size of the building. 

  • Pennsylvania Authorities Seek Help In Locating Missing Teen, Could Be In Minnesota

    Pennsylvania Authorities Seek Help In Locating Missing Teen, Could Be In Minnesota

    Thursday, September 21 2017 10:11 AM EDT2017-09-21 14:11:37 GMT

    The West Whiteland Pennsylvania Police Department is asking for assistance in locating Victoria Lynn Grimaldi, 15, of Pennsylvania. 

    The West Whiteland Pennsylvania Police Department is asking for assistance in locating Victoria Lynn Grimaldi, 15, of Pennsylvania. 

  • 12-Year-Old Ventriloquist Wins 'America's Got Talent'

    12-Year-Old Ventriloquist Wins 'America's Got Talent'

    Thursday, September 21 2017 9:12 AM EDT2017-09-21 13:12:54 GMT

    A 12-year-old girl is getting a $1 million prize and her own Las Vegas show after taking the ``America's Got Talent'' crown on the season 12 finale of the NBC reality competition.    

    A 12-year-old girl is getting a $1 million prize and her own Las Vegas show after taking the ``America's Got Talent'' crown on the season 12 finale of the NBC reality competition.    

  • Mother Arrested in Iowa Amber Alert Case

    Mother Arrested in Iowa Amber Alert Case

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 8:09 PM EDT2017-09-21 00:09:40 GMT

    The mother of the three children reported missing in Clay County, Iowa on Tuesday, 25 year old Danica Arzaga, was located and picked up by authorities within Woodbury County Wednesday late afternoon

    The mother of the three children reported missing in Clay County, Iowa on Tuesday, 25 year old Danica Arzaga, was located and picked up by authorities within Woodbury County Wednesday late afternoon

  • Owatonna Man Enters Guilty Plea in Murder Case

    Owatonna Man Enters Guilty Plea in Murder Case

    Thursday, September 21 2017 2:16 PM EDT2017-09-21 18:16:30 GMT

    An Owatonna man enters a guilty plea in connection with a murder in Steele County last year. 

    An Owatonna man enters a guilty plea in connection with a murder in Steele County last year. 