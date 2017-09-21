St. Clair Still In Recovery After Flood A Year Ago

Thursday is the one-year anniversary of a damaging flooding in Waseca County and the City of St. Clair. In St. Clair, it took around two months for the post office to recover after the flood.

"All and all, we fared well," Clare Ferguson, sales and service associate at the post office, said. "There ended up being two foot of water in the building and after the waters receded, we could get back in and start the clean up process."

During its closure, the post office was relocated to Janesville. While Ferguson said the community was understanding, she's glad to be back open.

"We're happy to have a nice new building, and hopefully we don't have another episode like that for another 100 years."

While the post office has been back up and running, the recovery process at the city's water treatment plant is a bit delayed.

"We're hoping we can get the ball rolling here sooner than later," Mayor Marvin More said.

More said funding has been delayed because the recent hurricanes that hit the US.

"FEMA put us on standby, but we're still, our plans are in place for what we want to do," More said.

The city plans to raise the berm protecting the plant about 3 feet. However, for now, they are waiting to see if they can get the funding.