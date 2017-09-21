Martin County West Celebrates 30th Anniversary During Homecoming

It's homecoming week in Sherburn and this year, they are celebrating a big milestone.



Hundreds of Martin County West students are cheering on their classmates, as they enjoy today's "pep fest" activity.

But the school wasn't always this big, nor did it host students from multiple towns.

In the late 80s, a new co–op combined the towns of Sherburn, Welcome, Trimont and others into one school.

While the communities now fly their school colors proudly, the merger initially brought some uncertainty with students... as old rivals found themselves under one roof.



English teacher and student counsel advisor Amanda Larson said "It's not something we think about anymore, but at the time, 30 years ago it was a big deal. It was that kid's from Welcome. Should I be friends with him or that kid's from Sherburn, should I be friends with her?"



Today, having friends from different areas are 2nd nature to these boys and girls.

Faculty even got involved, showing that they've still got some 'game' along with joining in on the celebration that has allowed children from various backgrounds to socialize with one another.



Agroscience teacher and FFA advisor Stephanie Wohlhuter said "It brings a little more diversity. You know we have students from all over the county and it's been fantastic bringing in different students from all over the place. They bring different points of view, they bring different interests and our school is very welcoming of whomever chooses to come here."



While students have been showing their school spirit all week, alumni will also get a chance to engage in the festivities tomorrow.



Social studies teacher, senior class advisor and golf coach Rick Stenson said "Just to see the faces and hear the stories of who've they become and how their life's been since they left here. My two sons who graduated from here are back home, so it's a very special time."



A special moment occurred during "pep fest" as seniors, the opponent, held up a seventh grader, so that he could score a bucket, which caused the gym to go nuts.

Activities for students and alumni tomorrow include:

Building tours and a chili feed beginning at 4:30 p.m., that will run up until kickoff.

Homecoming game vs Blue Earth, starting at 7:00 p.m.

Past kings and queens will be recognized during halftime.

Reception at the American Legion in Sherburn after the football game.

- KEYC 12

