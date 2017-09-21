KEYC - Waseca Still Recovering From Flood Waters

Waseca Still Recovering From Flood Waters

WASECA COUNTY, Minn. -

One year ago today disaster struck Waseca County. Over 14 inches of rain fell in less than 24 hours last September.

Flooding caused severe damage to roads, buildings and numerous houses. Residents are still feeling the impact one year later.
 
A year has passed and driving around Waseca it would appear that things have gone back to normal. But many residents are still suffering from the damage caused by flood water.
 
"There's several individuals that we know that haven't asked that truly need help. Lost their furnaces, lost their water heaters, washer, dryer things like that. The basic necessity is what we're trying to help get back in order before winter gets here again," Waseca County Sheriff Brad Milbrath said.
 
Grace Lutheran Church had two feet of water flood their basement, costing them almost $300,000 in damages. Thanks to community support, the church is back to caring for its younger congregation.
 
"We're very fortunate that we had people that could volunteer to help with various things but we had incredible businesses, construction people and the cleaning services, all those people that came together and for some made us the priority to get our kids back downstairs," Grace Lutheran Church Pastor Kristi Mitchell said.
 
The flood changed Waseca, physically and emotionally but it also made them prepared.
 
"If you talk to leaders, the consideration of crisis management, disaster preparedness seeing what needs to happen if another disaster were to happen what do we need to have in place how can we address that," Pastor Mitchell added.
 
Waseca County has proclaimed the week of September 17 through the 23rd as Waseca County Flood of 2016 Remembrance Week. Citizens are asked to look out for their neighbors and help where needed.
 
"We're still here to help and we're still kind of in the recovery stage of everything," Sheriff Milbrath said.
 
For those who are still in need, by contacting the Emergency Management Agency (507) 835-0694 they can be pointed in the right direction to receive assistance from organizations like FEMA and Lutheran Social Services.

