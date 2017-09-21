MN GOP Governor Candidates Makes The Rounds In New Ulm

The Blue Earth Police Department and Faribault County Sheriff's Office are warning of a possible mountain lion in the area. The potential predator was spotted on a trail camera on August 22nd. The owner had just recently checked the camera when he found this picture authorities say is a mountain lion walking away in the River Road area, southwest of Putnam Park. They're recommending people keep their pets indoors at night, and to avoid wooded areas between dawn and dusk....
A motorcyclist is injured in an accident yesterday in Blue Earth County.
A Minneapolis man who a friend described as "super drunk" is charged in a weekend car crash that killed his 20-year-old girlfriend
It's homecoming week in Sherburn and this year, they are celebrating three decades of existence while also inviting alumni to come back and visit their old Maverick stomping grounds. .
A federal judge has dismissed a legal challenge by the owners of a Minnesota video company who want to shoot weddings for heterosexual couples only.
The Minnesota Valley Action Council announces its food hub will be closing for good on October 31st
A judge in central Minnesota says a new lake home must be torn down after a neighbor complained about the size of the building.
The West Whiteland Pennsylvania Police Department is asking for assistance in locating Victoria Lynn Grimaldi, 15, of Pennsylvania.
