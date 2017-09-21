MN GOP Governor Candidates Makes The Rounds In New Ulm

With Governor Mark Dayton stepping aside after his term ends, the election for Minnesota's highest office is wide open on both sides of the aisle.



Several Republicans seeking their party's nomination gathered in New Ulm Thursday evening.



It was as old-fashioned a political meet and greet could get. Supper provided and everything, as the gubernatorial candidates for the Republican nomination make their first public showing in southern Minnesota.

On the list, the guy who challenged Governor Dayton in 2014, Hennepin County Commissioner Jeff Johnson



"We tend to have forgotten the middle class. We take really good care of people struggling in this state. Rich people are doing just fine. But it is that hardworking middle class that seems to have been forgotten. When I talk to people around the state, what most people want is the same chance at the American dream as their parents had, which is a meaningful middle class job that allows them to provide for their family, pay for health care, maybe pay for their kids' education and take a nice family vacation every year or two," Johnson said.

Also there, a state senator out of Mound, originally from McLeod County, David Osmek.



"The biggest issue is - how can we make Minnesota more affordable for you. That's the theme of my campaign. There's a lot of things broken in Washington. There's a lot of things broken in St. Paul. I'm sick and tired of demonizing farmers for producing products we all need every day. I'm sick and tired of the metropolitan people that flood the system with polluted water from street run off, meanwhile we have all these new regulations brought on us unilaterally by Governor Dayton without the Legislative authority to do it, to create these buffer zones that may or may not have any impact whatsoever," Sen. Osmek said.

And rounding out the candidates in attendance, Blue Earth native and Medford resident Phillip Parrish, an intelligence officer who recently served in Afghanistan.



"I want to take on the notion, this One World Order, globalist notion, actually causes more harm than good. If you take care your backyard, your prosperity, you're going to help people around you. Minnesotans, we're the most generous, gracious and loving people on the face of the planet. We really are. But we've been exploited and manipulated so long, we've actually become enablers of a culture that's not quite right," Parrish said.

