Two Charged In Palo Alto County Trespassing, Theft Incident

A Minneapolis man who a friend described as "super drunk" is charged in a weekend car crash that killed his 20-year-old girlfriend
The Blue Earth Police Department and Faribault County Sheriff's Office are warning of a possible mountain lion in the area. The potential predator was spotted on a trail camera on August 22nd. The owner had just recently checked the camera when he found this picture authorities say is a mountain lion walking away in the River Road area, southwest of Putnam Park. They're recommending people keep their pets indoors at night, and to avoid wooded areas between dawn and dusk....
It's homecoming week in Sherburn and this year, they are celebrating three decades of existence while also inviting alumni to come back and visit their old Maverick stomping grounds. .
Hunter rescued after 3 nights lost in Minnesota woods
The Minnesota Valley Action Council announces its food hub will be closing for good on October 31st
A motorcyclist is injured in an accident yesterday in Blue Earth County.
Several hundred people gathered at the University of St. Thomas campus to mourn the death of a student killed in a car crash that has resulted in criminal charges against her boyfriend.
Two people are facing numerous charges after a trespassing incident in Palo Alto County.
