Two Charged In Palo Alto County Trespassing, Theft Incident

Two people are facing numerous charges after a trespassing incident in Palo Alto County.

A caller reported seeing two people fleeing a property at 350th Street just before 9:30 yesterday morning.

Authorities say the driver was attempting to turn west onto 330th Street and rolled the vehicle onto its side. The two suspects then fled the scene and entered the cornfield.

Police conducted a foot search with K-9’s and an air search with the Iowa State Patrol helicopter, and two drones.

The two suspects were located hiding in a bean field just after 5 p.m. on 330th Street.

Authorities arrested 31-year-old Tracy McCallum and 34-year-old Sami Royster, both of Ruthven.

McCallum faces six charges, including second degree theft and fourth degree criminal mischief. Royster faces four charges in the case.