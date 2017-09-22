Several Hundred Gather To Remember Student Killed In Crash

Several hundred people gathered at the University of St. Thomas campus to mourn the death of a student killed in a car crash that has resulted in criminal charges against her boyfriend.

Ria Patel's relatives, friends and fellow students met near the arches leading into the St. Paul campus Thursday night to share condolences. The 20-year-old woman was killed Sunday when the car in which she was a passenger slammed into a light pole in Minneapolis. She died at the scene. Authorities say her boyfriend, Michael Campbell, was drinking and took off running. He's now facing criminal vehicular homicide charges.

The victim's father, Bharat Patel, thanked those in attendance for celebrating the life of his daughter.