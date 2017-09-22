Iowa Board Refuses To Divulge Secret Meeting To Ombudsman

An Iowa board responsible for enforcing government transparency has denied the state ombudsman access to an Aug. 25 meeting that open-records advocates say was kept confidential in violation of state law.

The Iowa Public Information Board is believed to be the first government body in state history to deny the ombudsman access to confidential meeting records by citing attorney-client privilege.

Iowa Ombudsman Investigator Bert Dalmer says the move is an affront to accountability. He says Iowa has safeguards to ensure records the ombudsman obtains aren't released to others.

The information board met privately Aug. 25 to discuss a case involving a Burlington police officer who fatally shot a woman in 2015. The board later voted in open session without disclosing what was discussed.