Report: Angie's Boomchickapop to be Sold to Conagra

A possible deal could put Angie's Boomchickapop under the same roof as Orville Redenbacher.



CNBC is reporting the potential deal with Conagra Foods, the owner of the Redenbacher brand.

KEYC News 12 has reached out to Angie's but has not yet heard back from a company spokesperson.

Started as Angie's Kettle Corn in Mankato back in 2001 by Angie and Dan Bastian, the company has grown to distribute their products across the country.

In 2015 the company added manufacturing and distribution center in Reno, Nevada.

No word on any potential job changes in the Mankato area with the potential sale.

