UPDATE: Conagra Buying Angie's Boomchickapop

Angie's Boomchickapop will soon be under the same roof as Orville Redenbacher.



Owner of the Redenbacher brand, Conagra foods says it has entered an agreement to acquire Angie's Artisan Treats.

Started as Angie's Kettle Corn in Mankato back in 2001 by Angie and Dan Bastian, the company has grown to distribute their Boomchickapop products across the country.

Financial terms of the agreement haven't been released. Conagra says the transaction is expected to close by the end of the calendar year.

No word on potential job changes in the Mankato area.



A statement from Angie's Boomchickapop says, “We love Conagra’s vision of being the most energized, highest-impact culture in food. We believe they share our passion for real food, huge flavor and a brand that encourages people to live out loud.”

In 2015 the company added manufacturing and distribution center in Reno, Nevada.

