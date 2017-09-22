Mapleton Man Killed In Hwy. 22 Crash

A 27-year-old Mapleton man is killed in a crash yesterday afternoon in Blue Earth County.

The State Patrol says the 2017 Honda Civic was northbound on Highway 22, just north of 169th Street just after 2:30 p.m. when it crossed the center line and collided head-on with a dump truck driven by 43-year-old Dean Stage, of Eagle Lake.

Stage was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The name of the other driver has not yet been released.