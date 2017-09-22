Mankato Man Arrested After Early Morning High-Speed Chase

A 42-year-old Mankato man is arrested after leading police on a high-speed pursuit early this morning.

The Mankato Department of Public Safety tried contacting Aaron Carson about a criminal investigation just before 1 this morning.

Police say Carson fled from police in his vehicle driving at a high rate of speed through Blue Earth County.

Carson was later located and arrested after his vehicle became disabled.

Requested charges include order for protection violation and fleeing police in a motor vehicle.