Mankato Area Radio Broadcaster John Linder Passes Away

A local broadcaster has passed away after a nine-month battle with cancer.



Minnesota Valley Broadcasting and Radio Mankato CEO John Linder died this morning.

John spent his entire career in the business and leaves a legacy in broadcasting in Mankato and across the Midwest.

The Linder family has been in the radio business in Mankato since 1950. Linder had interest in several radio groups, including locally owned and operated Radio Mankato.

A celebration of Linder's life will be announced soon.

John Linder was 63 years old.

