Mankato Area School Absentee Ballots Now Available

Voters in the Mankato Area Public Schools can start casting their ballots today.

Absentee ballots for the November 7 election for Mankato Area Public School Board and an operating levy referendum are now available.

The operating levy, if passed, would replace an existing levy and bring in an additional $3.2 million each year.

a property owner with a $200,000 home would pay an additional $130 per year if the new levy passes.

You can vote early by mail or in person from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday at the Mankato Area Public Schools' administrative office in the Intergovernmental Center in Mankato.

