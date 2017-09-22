KEYC - Cruise Boats Mysteriously Sent Adrift In Duluth Harbor

Cruise Boats Mysteriously Sent Adrift In Duluth Harbor

Posted: Updated:
By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Connect
Police are investigating who unmoored two huge cruise boats and sent them adrift in the Duluth harbor, which its owners say is not an easy feat for the novice.  
     The harbor manager found the 100-ton Vista Star and 60-ton Vista Queen drifting unmanned early Thursday. The vessels are part of the Vista Fleet harbor cruise tourism business. 
     The Star Tribune says the Queen came within 20 feet of colliding with a Canadian shipping boat. The vessels' owner Justin Steinbach says unmooring the huge boats is complicated and technical, so he's baffled as to how and why it happened. 
     The vessels were not damaged and no one was injured. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Mapleton Man Killed In Hwy. 22 Crash

    Mapleton Man Killed In Hwy. 22 Crash

    Friday, September 22 2017 10:11 AM EDT2017-09-22 14:11:38 GMT

    A 27-year-old Mapleton man is killed in a crash yesterday afternoon in Blue Earth County. 

    A 27-year-old Mapleton man is killed in a crash yesterday afternoon in Blue Earth County. 

  • Mankato Man Arrested After Early Morning High-Speed Chase

    Mankato Man Arrested After Early Morning High-Speed Chase

    Friday, September 22 2017 10:23 AM EDT2017-09-22 14:23:48 GMT

    A 42-year-old Mankato man is arrested after leading police on a high-speed pursuit early this morning. 

    A 42-year-old Mankato man is arrested after leading police on a high-speed pursuit early this morning. 

  • UPDATE: Conagra Buying Angie's Boomchickapop

    UPDATE: Conagra Buying Angie's Boomchickapop

    Friday, September 22 2017 11:34 AM EDT2017-09-22 15:34:33 GMT

    Started as Angie's Kettle Corn in Mankato back in 2001 by Angie and Dan Bastian, the company has grown to distribute their products across the country.

    Started as Angie's Kettle Corn in Mankato back in 2001 by Angie and Dan Bastian, the company has grown to distribute their products across the country.

  • Charges: 'Super Drunk' Minnesota Man Ran From Fatal Crash

    Charges: 'Super Drunk' Minnesota Man Ran From Fatal Crash

    Thursday, September 21 2017 10:36 PM EDT2017-09-22 02:36:53 GMT

    A Minneapolis man who a friend described as "super drunk" is charged in a weekend car crash that killed his 20-year-old girlfriend

    A Minneapolis man who a friend described as "super drunk" is charged in a weekend car crash that killed his 20-year-old girlfriend

  • Several Hundred Gather To Remember Student Killed In Crash

    Several Hundred Gather To Remember Student Killed In Crash

    Friday, September 22 2017 7:51 AM EDT2017-09-22 11:51:49 GMT

    Several hundred people gathered at the University of St. Thomas campus to mourn the death of a student killed in a car crash that has resulted in criminal charges against her boyfriend.     

    Several hundred people gathered at the University of St. Thomas campus to mourn the death of a student killed in a car crash that has resulted in criminal charges against her boyfriend.     

  • Blue Earth Police Warn Of Mountain Lion Near Town

    Blue Earth Police Warn Of Mountain Lion Near Town

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 11:41 PM EDT2017-09-21 03:41:05 GMT

    The Blue Earth Police Department and Faribault County Sheriff's Office are warning of a possible mountain lion in the area.    The potential predator was spotted on a trail camera on August 22nd. The owner had just recently checked the camera when he found this picture authorities say is a mountain lion walking away in the River Road area, southwest of Putnam Park. They're recommending people keep their pets indoors at night, and to avoid wooded areas between dawn and dusk....

    The Blue Earth Police Department and Faribault County Sheriff's Office are warning of a possible mountain lion in the area.    The potential predator was spotted on a trail camera on August 22nd. The owner had just recently checked the camera when he found this picture authorities say is a mountain lion walking away in the River Road area, southwest of Putnam Park. They're recommending people keep their pets indoors at night, and to avoid wooded areas between dawn and dusk....

  • Hunter Rescued After 3 Nights Lost in Minnesota Woods

    Hunter Rescued After 3 Nights Lost in Minnesota Woods

    Thursday, September 21 2017 8:40 PM EDT2017-09-22 00:40:40 GMT

    Hunter rescued after 3 nights lost in Minnesota woods

    Hunter rescued after 3 nights lost in Minnesota woods

  • Martin County West Celebrates 30th Anniversary During Homecoming

    Martin County West Celebrates 30th Anniversary During Homecoming

    Thursday, September 21 2017 7:52 PM EDT2017-09-21 23:52:38 GMT

    It's homecoming week in Sherburn and this year, they are celebrating three decades of existence while also inviting alumni to come back and visit their old Maverick stomping grounds. .  

    It's homecoming week in Sherburn and this year, they are celebrating three decades of existence while also inviting alumni to come back and visit their old Maverick stomping grounds. .  