Cruise Boats Mysteriously Sent Adrift In Duluth Harbor

Police are investigating who unmoored two huge cruise boats and sent them adrift in the Duluth harbor, which its owners say is not an easy feat for the novice.

The harbor manager found the 100-ton Vista Star and 60-ton Vista Queen drifting unmanned early Thursday. The vessels are part of the Vista Fleet harbor cruise tourism business.

The Star Tribune says the Queen came within 20 feet of colliding with a Canadian shipping boat. The vessels' owner Justin Steinbach says unmooring the huge boats is complicated and technical, so he's baffled as to how and why it happened.

The vessels were not damaged and no one was injured.