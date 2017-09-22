2016 Crime Victim Survey Results Released

About 37 percent of Minnesotans were the victim of a personal or property crime in 2016, but many crimes still went unreported.

That's according to the 2016 Crime Victim Survey released today by the Department of Public Safety.

The report found the most common form of crime in the state to be bank or credit card fraud, with one in five adults victimized.

But despite being the most common, it's one of the least likely to be reported, with only 10 percent of victims taking action.

Fewer victims are also reporting assaults to police. Only 10 percent of sexual assault victims filed a report, while one third of non-sexual assault victims reported the incident to police.