Grandparents Learn Agenda Of High School Students

Minnesota Valley Lutheran High School welcomed two generations of students Friday.

Grandparents followed their grandkids around, to experience what these scholars learn on a daily basis.

Family members also got to help their pupils with in–class work, while others were amazed at how education has evolved since they roamed the halls.



Principal Tim Plath said "This is just one of the most favorite days of the school year. I think not only for the students but also for the faculty and the staff, because we get to see the students interact with their grandparents. And that cross–generational relationship I think is really really important, not only for the kids but also for the grandparents. So, many times too we hear the grandparents talk about how different education is then when they were in school themselves."



In the gym, these young and talented vocalists gave their audience a peak at what they've been practicing.

Upstairs, the inter–generational bond allowed for both parties to collaborate on a typing project, enabling millennials and baby boomers to connect with each other.



Junior Mizha Overn said "I really enjoy having them here because it's kind of a way to feel a little closer to them and they can see what my everyday life is like."



More than 225 grandmas and grandpas attended this special occasion between Thursday and Friday.



Grandparent Tom Custer said "We love them getting a good Christian education and we've sat in on some other grandparents' days in a variety of classes. The art class, the music, the english. But the most thrilling has been the religion classes because they get a good foundation in Christianity."



His wife, Judy Custer, added that "It's also fun for us, because we learn a lot of things that they're learning too. And I've learned a lot about biology that I didn't know, I mean. It's just a fun morning for us."



The school has been putting this annual two–day event on for over a decade, occurring around the month of September.

- KEYC 12