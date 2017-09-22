Lillo Showing the Story of Crazy Horse

Arnie Lillo is at it again.

The Good Thunder man who creates monumental artwork out of metal is ready to display his latest creation.

With 60 different creations, his latest epic cutouts tell the story of Crazy Horse, a Native American war hero.

Saturday from 9–5 he's inviting the public to hear the story along with free carnival rides.

People enjoy hearing and learning about history and I want to share it with them.

Arnie's place is on 177th Lane in Good Thunder.

The entire event is free and open to the public.

