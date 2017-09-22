Conagra To Buy Mankato-Based Angie's Boomchickapop

Conagra Brands, owner of grocery brands like Reddi-wip, Bertolli and Orville Redenbacher is adding another popular brand to its list.

On Friday, the packaged foods company announced an agreement to acquire Angie's Boomchickapop– a nationwide company that began in Mankato.



"What's really exciting is seeing a company like that happen here get started here and become the mega food company that Boomchickapop has become and is known nationally," Jonathan Zierdt, CEO of Greater Mankato Growth says.

CEO of Conagra, Sean Connolly said in a statement, "Adding the Angie's Boomchickapop brand to Conagra's portfolio is another important step in our ongoing plan to modernize our portfolio and accelerate our growth."

In 2014 Angie's employed roughly 150 people between its dual headquarters in Minneapolis and Mankato.

Financial terms of the agreement have yet to be released, as well as any word on potential job changes in the Mankato area.

Angie's Boomchickapop began in 2001 when husband–and–wife Angie and Dan Bastian started making popcorn in their Mankato garage.

What simply started as a homemade hobby has now grown to over a dozen varieties of popcorn distributed across the globe.

"It places us on a map in a way that a lot of communities don't get as an entrepreneurial haven if you will and that's a really good thing for us to be affiliated with," Zierdt says.

Conagra says the transaction is expected to close by the end of the year.