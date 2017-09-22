KEYC - 45th Annual Mahkato Powwow Begins Friday

45th Annual Mahkato Powwow Begins Friday

Posted: Updated:
MANKATO , MINN. -

Sixth graders from District 77 gathered at Land of Memories Park Friday morning to receive a sneak peak of the 45th annual Mahkato powwow.

Students not only learn about the history and traditions of Dakota culture but also find ways to serve their community in a broad perspective.

From storytelling to traditional games, students learn the significance of reconciliation in a variety of learning stations.

Bud Lawrence is one of three people who helped found the powwow back in 1972 as a way to invite the Dakota people back to Mankato.

"We're all human beings. We all drink the same water. We all eat the same food. We should love each other. We should come together in reconciliation," Lawrence says.

"Minnesota is full of history. Some good and some not so good, you know, what happened in 1862. What I think they need to know is some of the roots of how Minnesota came to be," David Brave Heart, Mahkato Wacipi Chair says. 

To learn more about the event visit the Mahkato Wacipi website.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Mapleton Man Killed In Hwy. 22 Crash

    Mapleton Man Killed In Hwy. 22 Crash

    Friday, September 22 2017 1:57 PM EDT2017-09-22 17:57:06 GMT

    A 27-year-old Mapleton man is killed in a crash yesterday afternoon in Blue Earth County. 

    A 27-year-old Mapleton man is killed in a crash yesterday afternoon in Blue Earth County. 

  • Mankato Man Arrested After Early Morning High-Speed Chase

    Mankato Man Arrested After Early Morning High-Speed Chase

    Friday, September 22 2017 1:55 PM EDT2017-09-22 17:55:53 GMT

    A 42-year-old Mankato man is arrested after leading police on a high-speed pursuit early this morning. 

    A 42-year-old Mankato man is arrested after leading police on a high-speed pursuit early this morning. 

  • UPDATE: Conagra Buying Angie's Boomchickapop

    UPDATE: Conagra Buying Angie's Boomchickapop

    Friday, September 22 2017 1:53 PM EDT2017-09-22 17:53:56 GMT

    Started as Angie's Kettle Corn in Mankato back in 2001 by Angie and Dan Bastian, the company has grown to distribute their products across the country.

    Started as Angie's Kettle Corn in Mankato back in 2001 by Angie and Dan Bastian, the company has grown to distribute their products across the country.

  • Blue Earth Police Warn Of Mountain Lion Near Town

    Blue Earth Police Warn Of Mountain Lion Near Town

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 11:41 PM EDT2017-09-21 03:41:05 GMT

    The Blue Earth Police Department and Faribault County Sheriff's Office are warning of a possible mountain lion in the area.    The potential predator was spotted on a trail camera on August 22nd. The owner had just recently checked the camera when he found this picture authorities say is a mountain lion walking away in the River Road area, southwest of Putnam Park. They're recommending people keep their pets indoors at night, and to avoid wooded areas between dawn and dusk....

    The Blue Earth Police Department and Faribault County Sheriff's Office are warning of a possible mountain lion in the area.    The potential predator was spotted on a trail camera on August 22nd. The owner had just recently checked the camera when he found this picture authorities say is a mountain lion walking away in the River Road area, southwest of Putnam Park. They're recommending people keep their pets indoors at night, and to avoid wooded areas between dawn and dusk....

  • Charges: 'Super Drunk' Minnesota Man Ran From Fatal Crash

    Charges: 'Super Drunk' Minnesota Man Ran From Fatal Crash

    Thursday, September 21 2017 10:36 PM EDT2017-09-22 02:36:53 GMT

    A Minneapolis man who a friend described as "super drunk" is charged in a weekend car crash that killed his 20-year-old girlfriend

    A Minneapolis man who a friend described as "super drunk" is charged in a weekend car crash that killed his 20-year-old girlfriend

  • Mankato Area Radio Broadcaster John Linder Passes Away

    Mankato Area Radio Broadcaster John Linder Passes Away

    Friday, September 22 2017 1:49 PM EDT2017-09-22 17:49:35 GMT

    Linder had interest in several radio groups, including locally owned and operated Radio Mankato.

    Linder had interest in several radio groups, including locally owned and operated Radio Mankato.

  • Several Hundred Gather To Remember Student Killed In Crash

    Several Hundred Gather To Remember Student Killed In Crash

    Friday, September 22 2017 7:51 AM EDT2017-09-22 11:51:49 GMT

    Several hundred people gathered at the University of St. Thomas campus to mourn the death of a student killed in a car crash that has resulted in criminal charges against her boyfriend.     

    Several hundred people gathered at the University of St. Thomas campus to mourn the death of a student killed in a car crash that has resulted in criminal charges against her boyfriend.     

  • Cruise Boats Mysteriously Sent Adrift In Duluth Harbor

    Cruise Boats Mysteriously Sent Adrift In Duluth Harbor

    Friday, September 22 2017 11:39 AM EDT2017-09-22 15:39:08 GMT

    Police are investigating who unmoored two huge cruise boats and sent them adrift in the Duluth harbor, which its owners say is not an easy feat for the novice.        

    Police are investigating who unmoored two huge cruise boats and sent them adrift in the Duluth harbor, which its owners say is not an easy feat for the novice.        