45th Annual Mahkato Powwow Begins Friday

Sixth graders from District 77 gathered at Land of Memories Park Friday morning to receive a sneak peak of the 45th annual Mahkato powwow.



Students not only learn about the history and traditions of Dakota culture but also find ways to serve their community in a broad perspective.

From storytelling to traditional games, students learn the significance of reconciliation in a variety of learning stations.

Bud Lawrence is one of three people who helped found the powwow back in 1972 as a way to invite the Dakota people back to Mankato.



"We're all human beings. We all drink the same water. We all eat the same food. We should love each other. We should come together in reconciliation," Lawrence says.



"Minnesota is full of history. Some good and some not so good, you know, what happened in 1862. What I think they need to know is some of the roots of how Minnesota came to be," David Brave Heart, Mahkato Wacipi Chair says.



To learn more about the event visit the Mahkato Wacipi website.