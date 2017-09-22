Wells Trucker to Haul Supplies to Houston

It's been almost a month since Hurricane Harvey made landfall in Houston, Texas and victims are still in need of recovery efforts.



The small town of Wells is hosting a relief drive. Thanks to a donation of a semi-trailer and fuel from Dart Transit and the assistance from the Dallman Trucking Company, organizers are looking to fill the semi full of supplies to bring to Houston on October 7th.



"We've got a drop location at Lakewood Church in Houston and we're just looking for any help we can get to try to get it filled up and help these people that have been affected by the storm," trucker Nick Dallman said.



Items needed include necessities like water and everything from cleaning supplies and hygiene products to things like tools to aid in the rebuilding process.



"It's gonna be tough to see I think. You see the pictures and you saw the flood waters and obviously by the time I get down there they're going to be gone but the damage, the mess is still going to be there. The people that are hurting, I have a feeling it's going to be a very humbling experience," Dallman added.



Those interested in helping can call Nick at 507-525-3774 or GeDee at 507-383-7392 to schedule a drop-off. There is also a donation site in Scarville, Iowa. Visit our website for more information on how you can help their efforts.

-KEYC News 12