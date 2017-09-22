Second Suspect in Steele County Murder Case Takes Plea Deal

A 27-year-old Mapleton man is killed in a crash yesterday afternoon in Blue Earth County.
A 42-year-old Mankato man is arrested after leading police on a high-speed pursuit early this morning.
Started as Angie's Kettle Corn in Mankato back in 2001 by Angie and Dan Bastian, the company has grown to distribute their products across the country.
The Blue Earth Police Department and Faribault County Sheriff's Office are warning of a possible mountain lion in the area. The potential predator was spotted on a trail camera on August 22nd. The owner had just recently checked the camera when he found this picture authorities say is a mountain lion walking away in the River Road area, southwest of Putnam Park. They're recommending people keep their pets indoors at night, and to avoid wooded areas between dawn and dusk....
A Minneapolis man who a friend described as "super drunk" is charged in a weekend car crash that killed his 20-year-old girlfriend
Linder had interest in several radio groups, including locally owned and operated Radio Mankato.
Several hundred people gathered at the University of St. Thomas campus to mourn the death of a student killed in a car crash that has resulted in criminal charges against her boyfriend.
Police are investigating who unmoored two huge cruise boats and sent them adrift in the Duluth harbor, which its owners say is not an easy feat for the novice.
