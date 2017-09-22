Second Suspect in Steele County Murder Case Takes Plea Deal

A Bemidji man takes a plea deal for his role in a murder near Owatonna last summer.

Cyrus Trevino and Gerald Blevins admit killing 22–year–old Richard Jurgensen believing he was a police informant in a case that led to the arrest of Trevino's brother in March.

Friday, Blevins pleaded guilty to second degree murder without intent.

In exchange, several charges were dropped including first degree murder.

In July of last year, Jurgensen's body was found on a gravel road in rural Steele County.

Blevins told authorities it was Trevino who fired the gun nine times killing Jurgensen.

Trevino pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of second degree murder with intent.

Sentencing for both men is set for November 13.

