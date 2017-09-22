Strong Second Half Puts Trojans Over The Top Against The Saints

Worthington gave up a late touchdown to St. Peter when the Saints' Wyatt Olson hit a wide open Joey Barron, giving St. Peter a 12-7 lead at the half.
That's all the Trojans would give up the rest of the game.
On the back of a strong running game from quarterback Logan Huisman, the Trojans came back and won easy, defeating the Saints 27-13 Friday night.
-- KEYC News 12
