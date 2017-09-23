Sibley East Takes Record To 4-0 After Beating Giants

The Sibley East Wolverines remain perfect after a 35-16 drubbing of Le Sueur - Henderson.
The ball bounced the right way in the second quarter, when QB Gavin Bates watched the snap sail over his head, before he tracked it down, turned up field, and hit a wide open Kameron In for a 68 touchdown on Friday night in Le Sueur.
-- KEYC News 12
