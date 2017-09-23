Missed 2PT Gives Fairmont A Win Over TCU

A missed two point conversion was the difference Friday night in Montgomery, where the Fairmont Cardinals escaped with at 29-27 win over the Tri-City United Titans.

Despite an out of no where flip pass from Fairmont QB Nate Kallenbach to Wyatt Quiring that went for a score, the Cardinals had a close one on their hands the entire game, but advanced to 3-1 on the season.

-- KEYC News 12