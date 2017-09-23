KEYC - Fire Causes Damage at Dotson Iron Castings

Fire Causes Damage at Dotson Iron Castings

MANKATO , MINN. -

Multiple fire departments respond to a fire at a Mankato manufacturer late Friday night.

Mankato firefighters responded to a structure fire Dotson Iron Castings located at 200 West Rock Street just before 11:45 Friday night.

A release from the city says the  fire was contained to the south half of the building after approximately three hours, during which rail traffic was suspended at the Rock Street crossing for fire hydrant access.

The Mankato Fire Department was assisted by North Mankato and South Bend fire departments.

The city says no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but is believed to be accidental. Damages are unknown at this time.

