Fire Causes Damage at Dotson Iron Castings

A 27-year-old Mapleton man is killed in a crash Thursday afternoon in Blue Earth County.
Started as Angie's Kettle Corn in Mankato back in 2001 by Angie and Dan Bastian, the company has grown to distribute their products across the country.
Angie's Boomchickapop began in 2001 when husband–and–wife Angie and Dan Bastian started making popcorn in their Mankato garage. What simply started as a homemade hobby has now grown to over a dozen varieties of popcorn distributed across the globe.
A 42-year-old Mankato man is arrested after leading police on a high-speed pursuit early this morning.
It's been almost a month since Hurricane Harvey made landfall in Houston, Texas and victims are still in need of recovery efforts.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran High School welcomed two generations of students Friday.
The Blue Earth Police Department and Faribault County Sheriff's Office are warning of a possible mountain lion in the area. The potential predator was spotted on a trail camera on August 22nd. The owner had just recently checked the camera when he found this picture authorities say is a mountain lion walking away in the River Road area, southwest of Putnam Park. They're recommending people keep their pets indoors at night, and to avoid wooded areas between dawn and dusk....
